ST. JOSEPH — Paul Jancha Jr. said there was never any doubt in his mind that he would become a criminal defense lawyer.
After years of work in that profession, he has become the chief public defender in the Berrien County Public Defender’s Office. Jancha was to have replaced former chief public defender Christopher Renna, who had taken a similar job in Kalamazoo, on March 20.
But Renna died unexpectedly March 9, and Jancha stepped into the role. Renna had succeeded Carl Macpherson, the county’s first public defender when the office opened in January 2017.
Jancha, 36, grew up in Berrien County, first in Berrien Springs then in St. Joseph. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Notre Dame and graduated from Michigan State University College of Law in 2009.
He and his wife, Monica, have three sons – William, 6; Gabriel, 4; and Caleb, 2. They call their home in Royalton Township “The Frat House.”
Jancha sat down with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa for an interview.
Tell me how you ended up being a lawyer
I never really thought of any other career. I grew up close to my father Paul Jancha Sr. and always saw him working hard for people. He was always a criminal defense attorney primarily so I got to see a lot of that and I worked in his office growing up when I was in high school. When the time came to pick a career it was never really a choice, I just always thought I was going to do this and I went through with it. When I was in private practice I did some domestic relations, a lot of driver’s license restoration cases, but primarily criminal defense.
Is your dad still practicing?
He is, yes. He’s been here since 1974, working hard for people. He still has his office over here near Napier. He does some conflict panel work for us.
What’s that?
This is a pretty big office and a relatively small town, small county, so there ends up being a lot of conflicts of interest. Where you have cases involving co-defendants or cases involving current clients or former clients and we can’t be put in a position where we can’t effectively represent the current client and we can’t do that if the former client is somebody we have information on that we’d have to impeach with. So we have to have a robust group of outside, independent attorneys who would step in and take those cases, so those clients have their interests effectively represented.
What do you like about being a defense lawyer?
Many of the people that I meet in this role are people that haven’t had every advantage given to them, and many times they haven’t had people that have stood up for them. It’s important if somebody is charged, that they have a robust defense, someone who looks carefully at their case, somebody that listens to the facts of the case from their perspective, and works on preparing their defense. I find that with representing indigent individuals, that those people have never really had that type of representation or it might be novel to them. I think it’s really an accomplishment of this office and the changes statewide that we’re able to provide them with that.
Is there anything you don’t like about the job?
I think maybe something I don’t like is when you have a client and you get to know that client as a person, it can be very hard if things don’t go the way we hope. To see the effects of the case on them and it’s hard to have a client that becomes a friend that is in custody and ends up going to prison. It happens.
Do you take it personally, I mean do you feel it personally?
I try not to. That’s something I think that comes with a little bit of experience. That’s one of the hard lessons of being a criminal defense attorney is learning that appropriate level of professional distance, because if you continue to carry that with you it could negatively affect your work. You have to have that appropriate professional distance.
Tell me about your staff.
When fully staffed, we have 17 attorneys counting myself, three investigators, three office support staff and an office manager. It’s an incredible group of folks.
What makes it so?
It’s hard to quantify. I attribute a lot of this to Chris, and to Carl before him. The hiring process that they put into place has resulted in just a very collaborative and dynamic group of people, and we’re very close. We talk to each other openly about our cases. We help each other on our cases and we’re close friends. I came into this office in May of 2019 and I immediately saw this environment and such a wonderful group of people working together. I’m really proud of it. And I’ve had a hand in now hiring a number of these folks since I came in and we’ve been happy to continue that sort of environment.
Are there any changes you foresee for the office or anything that’s an immediate goal for you?
Of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission standards 1-8, only half of them have been put into effect statewide. So standards 5-8 have not been fully passed into law at this point. This office is well ahead of the curve and is a state leader and we are in a very good position relative to other indigent defense systems as far as meeting the standards 5-8. We have some work to do. Any changes would be to be sure we’re in compliance with those standards. We’ve met or exceeded everything that’s required at this time and we’re very much a model across the state. Others across the state, they reach out to us and ask how we do business and so Berrien County is kind of a leader in that respect.
This chair has not had much longevity. Do you plan to stick around for awhile?
Absolutely. I talked to Chris about that quite a bit. I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been here really my whole life. I’ve been doing just this work. I love it. I’m not planning on going anywhere. If anything, I want to be sure that this office continues to do the great work that it has done and build upon it, so that Berrien County really continues to be at the forefront.
As one of the first in the state to open, Berrien County candidates are well-trained and they’ve been sought after.
But hopefully, I think this office is one that’s unique. The quality of candidates and the work environment is unique and I think very special, and I think we’re doing a good job now of retaining people.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
It’s been a very tough two weeks. I had been working with Chris very closely and knew there was a transition coming. And I think he did a really good job helping prepare me for it. But I mean, the transition became very abrupt and tragic. Chris was not just our boss. He was a friend to all of us. A very close friend who so openly gave of himself, his time, his attention and his expertise. It’s a terrible loss for us. I was looking forward to having that friendship and mentoring continue, because he was just going to Kalamazoo, and it’s really tragic and it’s wounded us. But every one of us, we all kind of had a piece of him. He was so willing to give his time and energy to each person. And it changed each one of us that worked with him. He was a very special person.