Indiana Michigan Power has reported several scams making the rounds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Scams are not unique to I&M, nor have they gone away with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scams have been reported across the U.S. targeting various utility customers and companies, and some scam calls have recently been reported to I&M,” the utility noted in a news release.
According to the release, the scams often vary, but often work like this:
Customers receive calls from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.
The caller claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.
Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.
Customers are usually instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.
Scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.
During the pandemic, I&M has suspended disconnects for non-payment. “We remind customers that they are still responsible for their bills and it is important that they continue paying for their usage,” the release said.
For assistance on paying their bill, Michigan customers should call 800-311-6424.
Regardless of the situation, I&M employees NEVER call customers demanding immediate payment. Nor does I&M disconnect service without prior written warning.
Anyone receiving such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.
I&M donates supplies, funds
The utility announced Tuesday that it will be donating 10,000 masks and 10,000 individual nitrile gloves from its inventory to health care workers and first responders throughout the areas it serves in Indiana and Michigan.
“The mask is the much-needed N95 mask, and the gloves are nitrile gloves, made from a synthetic rubber,” I&M noted in a news release.
Also, the American Electric Power Foundation is donating $1.5 million in emergency funds to support basic human needs and help address the hardships faced by customers and communities. Of that, $240,000 will be distributed to appropriate nonprofit agencies in the I&M service territory.