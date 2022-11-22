HARBERT — Harbert restaurant owner Ibrahim Parlak’s legal fight to stay in the U.S. has returned after a court transcriber was unable to understand what he was saying more than 400 times.
That’s according to Parlak’s attorney, Robert Carpenter, who spoke during a news conference Monday at Parlak’s restaurant, Cafe Gulistan.
It appeared that the Turkey native’s struggles to stay in the U.S. were nearing an end in 2018, when Immigration Judge Katheryn Deangelis ruled Parlak’s fear of being tortured or killed if he were deported to Turkey was well-founded. She approved Parlak’s application to stay in the U.S. under Convention Against Torture (CAT) – an international law that protects refugees from being returned under threat of torture or death.
The Department of Homeland Security appealed the case to the Board of Immigration Appeals, saying conditions in Turkey have changed and Parlak can now safely return to that country.
About two weeks ago, Parlak received the board’s decision dated Oct. 31, stating the case is being remanded back to the immigration judge because Parlak’s answers to questions were noted as “indiscernible” more than 400 times, said Carpenter, who has offices in New Buffalo and Chicago.
Carpenter said he has ordered the recording and will have somebody else listen to the parts that were said to be “indiscernible.”
“My intuition tells me we can probably fill in many of those,” he said. “If the government is interested in doing that, they’ll join me in those efforts.”
Carpenter said they hope to have the recording within the next week or two. In addition, he said they plan to file over the next week an appeal with the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, along with a motion to reopen with the Immigration Court of Appeals.
“Ibrahim won his case in 2018,” Carpenter said. “The government decided to appeal that win. It’s the government’s burden of showing that the immigration judge was wrong in 2018. So if the record doesn’t support that because it failed in some material way, you would think you would hear about that from the government in its briefs. We heard nothing, utter silence on the record. For the board to decide to remand it on the record is a little bit peculiar.”
Meanwhile, Parlak, 60, said he has spent most of his adult life in the U.S. since arriving here in 1991 on a visitor’s visa.
He said he just wants to run his restaurant and spend time with his family as a free man.
“In the country of the free, now the serious question for me is, ‘Am I ever going to be free?’” Parlak said.
Parlak said during the three to four hours he testified in the hearing before Deangelis, the judge never said she couldn’t understand him.
“It’s not an issue of what happened in the courtroom,” Carpenter said. “It’s an issue of what the transcriber says happened in the courtroom from his or her review of the audio record.”
On Monday, Parlak said if he was deported to Turkey, he believes the government would create a “situation” at the airport and he would be killed in.