SOUTH HAVEN — Skating enthusiasts will only have one more week to use the outdoor ice skating rink downtown.
The rink will close for the season on Feb. 20 as contractors begin constructing new public restrooms to serve users of Dyckman Park and the Huron Street pavilion, where the ice rink is located, according to Sue Brock, Downtown Development Authority director. Normally, the ice rink doesn’t close until mid-March, but contractors want to begin constructing the new bathrooms before the busy summer season begins.