BC meeting rescheduled due to technical problems
ST. JOSEPH — Due to technical difficulties, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners virtual meeting was canceled Thursday.
All agenda items will be rescheduled for next week’s meeting at 10:30 a.m. on June 4. The meeting can be watched live on the county’s YouTube channel, with residents able to ask questions through YouTube’s chat. Meetings are being held virtually in response to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners are expected to discuss how to operate Berrien Bus now that Transportation Management Inc. is ending its contract with the county on June 30.
They are also expected to consider extending the county state of emergency through June 19 and the posting of Mayflower Road in Bertrand Township as “No Thru Trucks” to the county line with Indiana to minimize deterioration of the road.
Road work slated for M-40 through the summer
ALLEGAN — Work is expected to begin next week on resurfacing of a 7.5-mile stretch of M-40 Highway in portions of Van Buren and Allegan counties.
Michigan Department of Transportation says the $1.6 million project will stretch from Baseline Road near Gobles north to M-89 Highway in Allegan.
Lane closures will occur throughout the project with temporary signaling for both directions of traffic sharing one lane.
The resurfacing project is expected to be finished by Sept. 25.