Mobile food pantry returns
STEVENSVILLE — The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday.
It will be a drive-thru mobile food pantry. Attendees should have their trunk or hatchback space ready for a volunteer to load the food.
North Berrien museum opens to private tours
COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Museum is now offering private tours, officials said in a news release this week.
Tours are available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. No appointment is necessary.
Upon arrival, guests are asked to call the museum at 269-468-3330. A staff member will then respond and guide people through the museum. Face masks must be worn by staff and guests, and 6 feet must be maintained between staff and guests. At this time, public restrooms are not available.
To view the museum’s Covid-19 Preparedness Plan, please visit: northberrienhistory.org/covid19-preparedness-plan. The plan will be revisited monthly.
The museum is located at 300 Coloma Ave. Coloma, MI 49038, across the street from the Coloma High School on Red Arrow Highway.
Museum announces live online event about Jacobia
COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Museum will broadcast its first program via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officials announced. The topic will be Hagar Township’s Jacobia, a private estate that once stood on the shores of Lake Michigan approximately 100 years ago.
The Jacobia Estate in Hagar Township was the brainchild of entrepreneur and inventor Henry Jacobs, who foresaw Southwest Michigan’s potential to become a tourist mecca. The property included a fabled water tower known as Jacobs’ Tower that was visible to residents in the surrounding countryside.
Although Jacobia only existed for a handful of years in the first quarter of the 20th century, its local legacy still endures. Using research and images, Peter Cook, museum programs director, will present this topic via Facebook Live. The museum’s Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/northberrien history. For more information, please contact peter@northberrienhistory.org, or call 269-468-3330.