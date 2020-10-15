Cook Unit 2 returned to service
BRIDGMAN — Cook Nuclear Plant’s Unit 2 was returned to service early Wednesday morning after it was automatically shut down Monday morning, according to a news release issued by the plant.
The unit was tripped due to lowering water level in one of its four steam generators. The issue with the steam generator water level has been corrected, officials said.
The event was classified as non-emergency by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Cook’s Unit 1 remains offline for its fall refueling outage.
COVID-19 percent positivity rate on the rise
Berrien County’s percent positivity rate rose to 4.4 percent as of Saturday, breaking with a trend of hovering around 3 percent for several months.
Berrien County added 13 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new recoveries Wednesday. No new deaths were recorded.
The county is down to about 164 active cases, from 174 on Tuesday. That’s still up from 132 last Wednesday and 85 the Wednesday before that.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 15 COVID-19 positive patients as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 14 on Tuesday and 12 last Wednesday.
Van Buren County added six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while Cass County added 21. No new deaths were recorded in either county.