Cook Plant investigating cause of Unit 2 stoppage
BRIDGMAN — Cook Nuclear Plant officials are investing the cause of a trip early Monday morning that removed Unit 2 from service.
“Cook Unit 2 tripped automatically due to lowering water level in one of its four steam generators. Preliminary evaluation indicates that all plant systems functioned normally following the reactor trip and the unit remains safely shut down,” plant officials wrote in a statement.
The event, classified as non-emergency by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, happened while Cook’s Unit 1 is offline for its planned fall refueling outage.
Cook Plant does not provide return to service information for competitive market reasons.
Police tracking dog finds missing motorcyclist
CASS COUNTY (AP) — A search for a motorcyclist who wandered off after a crash ended in a heavily wooded area when a police tracking dog found the man lying in a ditch, police reported.
Travis Herman, 28, of Marcellus was riding in Cass County’s Penn Township on Sunday when he crashed. Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene found the motorcycle on Sunday night but were told by a witness that the rider walked away.
A sheriff’s tracking dog, Faust, was brought in to help in the search. The dog found Herman about a quarter mile away lying in a ditch. Herman, who had suffered a head injury, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Weekend COVID-19 numbers nearly double over last
Berrien County recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while the previous weekend the county added 46 new cases.
During the three days, the county added 19 recoveries and zero deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 191 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 129 on Friday and 126 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 13 COVID-19 positive patients Monday morning. That’s the same as on Friday and down from 15 last Monday.
The only school-related COVID-19 outbreak reported by the state this week includes two staff members at Lawton Middle School. No other schools in Van Buren, Cass or Berrien counties have had outbreaks, which are defined as two or more positive COVID-19 cases that were close contacts through the school community, but were not close contacts outside of school.
Cass County recorded a new COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 21. The county also recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases.
Van Buren County added no deaths, but 36 new COVID-19 cases.