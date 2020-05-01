The Whitcomb outlines safety efforts
ST. JOSEPH — Despite The Whitcomb implementing safety measures in mid-February, a few of its residents and staff have tested positive for the virus, officials there said.
Tim Hayes, the senior-living facility’s administrator, said Thursday that the positive individuals are being cared for outside of the facility.
The small cluster of cases was confirmed Wednesday by the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), and reported in The HP on Thursday.
Hayes said The Whitcomb implemented precautionary measures as soon as the pandemic started. Those measures, which continue now, include staff and residents using masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), proper hand washing/sanitizing, and consistently monitoring for any signs and symptoms of the virus.
He said residents have also been asked to stay in their rooms since the outset of the pandemic, and visitors have not been allowed.
“We will continue to take every precaution to keep residents and our staff safe during these challenging times and are responding as directed by the BCHD in order to prevent further transmission,” Hayes said.
Upcoming Blood drives
Versiti Blood Center
- 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
- Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8, Ascension-Borgess Lee Hospital, oncology room, 420 W. High St., Dowagiac.