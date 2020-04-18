Public hearings for BH medical marijuana dispensaries set for May 5
BENTON HARBOR — Public hearings for two medical marijuana dispensaries will be held at 1 p.m. May 5 by the Benton Harbor Planning Commission.
Seeking special use permits are the Harvest Group for 218 Water St. and Red Bud Roots for 241 E. Main St.
The hearings will be done virtually due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Instructions on how to participate will be posted on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
For more information, call city Clerk Kimberly Thompson at 927-8408.
Written comments can be sent via email to kthompson@cityof bentonharbormi.gov. Comments can also be delivered to the drop box in front of city hall, 200 E. Wall St.
Exhibit celebrating Berrien parks opens May 1
BERRIEN SPRINGS — An exhibit highlighting Berrien County’s parks and green spaces will open May 1 at the History Center at Courthouse Square in Berrien Springs and run through through June 30.
The exhibit, located in the Sheriff’s House, is sponsored by the Berrien County Historical Association.
The historical association has partnered with the Berrien County Parks Department, the Michigan State Parks and Warren Dunes State Park to share with the public their history and significance to the county.
For more information, contact the BCHA at 471-1202 or go to the History Center at Courthouse Square’s Facebook page.
Traffic signal in BH to be removed
BENTON HARBOR — Bids for the removal of the traffic signal at Riverview Drive and Britain Avenue in Benton Harbor are due by 3 p.m. May 19 at the city clerk’s office, 200 E. Wall St.
They will be opened publicly at that time. If Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is extended past the bid opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bids will be done virtually.
Instructions on how to participate will be posted on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Information and the bidding documents will be available Monday at www.abonmarche.com/bids.
Senior Project Manager Daniel Dombos II with Abonmarche, the city’s engineering firm, said traffic flow at the intersection was analyzed and it was found that a traffic signal was no longer needed there.
He said it will be replace by an all-way stop.
Call 927-2295 for more information or email sriehl@ abonmarche.com.