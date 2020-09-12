Individual siren tests to start next week
BRIDGMAN — Indiana Michigan Power will conduct separate tests on each of the 70 early warning sirens near the Cook Nuclear Plant during the next three weeks.
Testing will begin Monday and continue 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday through the week of Sept. 28.
Unlike the annual spring test, when all sirens run simultaneously, this testing involves sounding each siren individually three to four times for about 30 seconds to obtain readings and make adjustments to ensure proper coverage and reliability. Annual preventive maintenance and battery checks will also be performed.
The sirens are within a 10-mile radius of the plant and would be activated to alert the public to emergency situations. Testing will be suspended during severe weather conditions to avoid confusion with an actual emergency.
For more information, visit www.cookinfo.com.
To report a non-working siren near your home, call the Berrien County Emergency Management Office at 983-7111 ext. 4915.
Benton Harbor mayor, state officials host Voting Matters session
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad is hosting a virtual listening event with state officials at 6 p.m. Tuesday called “Voting Matters: Your Community, Your Voice.”
Joining him in the Zoom meeting will be Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler. Benson recently launched the Voting Matters Initiative to reach out to communities with low levels of voter turnout to hear directly from voters and address their needs in preparation for the November election and beyond, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of State.
To RSVP, send an email to Secretary@Michigan.gov and put “Benton Harbor VMI” in the subject line.