911 surcharge increase OK’d in Van Buren County
PAW PAW — It appears Van Buren County’s emergency dispatch center will be getting some badly needed upgrades thanks to voter approval of a proposal to raise the monthly 911 surcharge from $1.92 to $3.
The ballot issue easily passed 9,517-4,316 in Tuesday’s primary election, which drew approximately 32 percent of registered voters.
The current 911 system has reliability, transmission and reception problems, according to 911 Director Tim McGee. To build a modern system would run up to $2.25 million, he said in an earlier interview, and would include upgrading central dispatch equipment and replacing three or four towers. The field equipment would not need to be replaced.
Voter approval for the increased surcharge will bring in about $750,000 more than now, totaling $2.1 million when pooled with state money.
Benton Township voters say ‘yes’ to renewals
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Voters in Benton Township overwhelmingly approved renewing three millages on Tuesday for fire, police and public safety.
The public safety millage passed 1,484 to 694 votes. The police millage passed 1,523 to 657 votes. The fire millage passed 1,766 to 494 votes.
Each millage was extended for 10 years. Together, they generate about $1.2 million each year.
The public safety millage is for 2 mills and will raise an estimated $846,000 in its first year. The police and fire millages are each 0.42 mills and will raise an estimated $178,000 each in their first year.
The township has a combined $5 million budget between the police and fire departments.
South Haven Township voters OK 2 proposals
SOUTH HAVEN — Voters in South Haven Township put their stamp of approval Tuesday on two ballot proposals.
The 0.25 recreational millage renewal passed 492-327, while a new 1.0 millage to help fund South Haven Memorial Library won, 467-354. Both proposals will last for four years.
The recreational millage will generate $40,000 annually to help pay for maintenance and improvement of township parks, nature preserves and for possibly purchasing property for future recreational purposes.
The library millage will boost the township’s annual allocation to the library to $164,000 and will replace the township’s current .4297 millage levy.
Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle-car crash
NILES — A Niles man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a pickup truck.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Lt. Joshua Sutherland said Ross Nieboer, 67, was driving his Harley Davidson north on South 11th Street in the right lane going straight ahead. According to police, Irving Duarte, 26, of Elkhart, Ind., was traveling south on S. 11th Street when he turned left into the path of the motorcycle.
Sutherland said Nieboer was taken by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with injuries that could be life-threatening. Duarte was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Niles Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police.