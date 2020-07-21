Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-94
STEVENSVILLE — A man died early Sunday when a car crashed into the motorcycle he was riding on I-94 near Stevensville, according to state police.
Troopers from the Niles post said the man who was killed was 33 and from Chicago, but did not release his name. Police also did not release the name of the driver of the car, identifying him only as a 26-year-old Michigan man.
Police said the motorcycle was traveling west on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when it was rear-ended by a car. The investigation is continuing, but police said they believe alcohol was involved.
Assisting Michigan State Police at the scene were the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Lincoln Township and Baroda-Lake Township police and firefighters, and Medic 1 ambulance.
Sodus man killed in one-car crash
THREE OAKS — A man is dead after his vehicle apparently went off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Dyer said 29-year-old Timothy J. Munday II from Sodus is believed to have been driving the car northbound on Pardee Road north of West Warren Roods Road in Weesaw Township at about 3 p.m. Sunday when, police believe, it left the road. There were no witnesses and no other vehicles were involved, police said. Munday was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Berrien County Accident Investigation team is continuing to investigate. The sheriff’s department was assisted by Weesaw Township Fire Department and Chikaming Township, Three Oaks and Baroda-Lake Township police departments.
Body recovered near where swimmer went missing
SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven police report that a body, believed to be that of a Lansing man who presumably drowned last week, was found Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near North Beach.
Jaedon Odunuga-Evans, 20, went swimming in Lake Michigan off of North Beach shortly before 9 p.m., Sunday, July 12, but did not return to shore.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a person walking on the North Pier reported to police they saw a body in the water near the pier, according to a news release from South Haven Police Department.
Crews from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department Marine Patrol were then able to recover the body from the lake. South Haven police as well as the Van Buren County Medical Examiner’s office have been in contact with Evans’ family.
Further information is pending identification of the deceased and next-of-kin notification.
SJ woman found dead from apparent suicide
SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Police are investigating the apparent suicide death of a St. Joseph woman found near the Black River on Sunday.
A person walking on the Kal-Haven trail near Blue Star Highway reported to police at 2:30 p.m. they saw a person they believed to be laying in a grassy area along the Black River, off the trail, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Zachary Hathaway.
Officers responded and found the body of the 36-year-old woman, who had apparently shot herself.
South Haven police as well as the medical examiner’s office have been in contact with the family. The investigation is still open, pending the medical examiner’s report. South Haven police were assisted by South Haven Area Emergency Services and St. Joseph Township Police.