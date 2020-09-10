Berrien County adds another COVID-19 death
Berrien County recorded another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 71.
The county last recorded a death on Aug. 27.
Over Tuesday and Wednesday, the county added seven new COVID-19 cases and 27 recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 78 active cases. That’s down from 99 on Monday and up from 57 last Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating eight COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning. That’s down from 10 on Sunday and up from seven last Wednesday.
Van Buren County has added 20 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. It’s death toll remains at 14.
Cass County has added 12 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The county’s death toll is still 16.
GhostLight Theatre to hold outdoor reading Friday
BENTON HARBOR — The GhostLight Theatre in the Benton Harbor Arts District has found a way to provide some entertainment free to the community this Friday.
The theater will do several readings from “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Clybourne Park” at 6 p.m. outdoors at the corner of Water and Hinkley streets.
The readings will include some adult content, so the performance is recommended for ages 14 and up.
Attendees are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs, remain socially distant and wear masks. The event is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GhostLightBentonHarbor.