BLM street mural unveiling set for Aug. 9
BENTON HARBOR — Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, is slated to speak Aug. 9 during the unveiling ceremony of the #BlackLivesMatter Mural on Colfax Avenue in front of Benton Harbor High School.
The ceremony will start at 3 p.m. Other speakers will include the Rev. Carlton Lynch of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, said Trenton Bowens of Benton Harbor, the event’s organizer.
The mural will be painted on the street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8. In case of rain, the mural will be painted the morning of Aug. 9.
For more information, call Bowens at 861-2861 or go to the event’s Facebook page, Benton Harbor Black Lives Matter Mural.
Participants are asked to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing from other people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garner died in 2014 in New York City while being arrested on suspicion of selling single cigarettes from packs. A video of Garner saying “I can’t breathe” several times was widely circulated by news sources and on social media.
Thursday COVID-19 count update
Berrien County recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new recoveries Thursday. No new deaths were reported.
This keeps the county at around 95 active cases. Last Thursday, the county had about 155.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 13 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, up from 10 on Wednesday.
Van Buren County gained 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Cass gained four new cases. Neither county reported any new deaths.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release its updated total of recovered individuals today.
For more local COVID-19 data and information, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, or www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.