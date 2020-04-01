SMC extends online learning to end of semester
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College announced this week that it will extend its online learning through the end of the spring semester, which ends May 1.
“We are beginning our third week of online learning, and I continue to be impressed by the commitment of our faculty and staff in serving our students. We are all developing new skills and tapping abilities in ourselves which, perhaps, we weren’t aware of before this month,” said President Joseph Odenwald in a news release.
Student workers will continue to be paid through the end of the semester, as long as they remain enrolled and engaged in their courses.
SMC’s campuses will continue to be closed physically but operate virtually through at least April 13. Odenwald said that timeline is subject to change.
Also, residence halls remain open to residents only.
Commencement ceremonies have been postponed until late summer. “Our intention is to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates in some manner once gatherings are again permitted,” he said.
State Rep. Wendzel sets tele-town hall
State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, will host a tele-town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday so residents can ask questions and receive an update on the COVID-19 virus.
“Being accessible and talking to people in the community is critical especially in these trying times. I look forward to connecting people in our community with resources and answering any questions they may have,” Wendzel said in a news release.
Joining Wendzel on the call will be Congressman Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, Cornerstone Alliance President Rob Cleveland, and Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten.
Wendzel and Upton will provide an update on actions taken by the state and federal governments, Britten will provide an overview of what the Berrien County Health Department is doing to combat the virus, and Cleveland will go over resources available to businesses across Southwest Michigan.
Those wishing to participate may call 1-855-756-7520 ext. 58492.
For more information, contact Wendzel’s office at 517-373-1403, or by email at Pau lineWendzel@house.mi.gov.
Cass County reports first COVID-19 death
A day after Berrien County reported its first death from COVID-19, Cass County announced Tuesday that one of its positive patients had died as well.
The number of positive cases in Cass County stayed at four, including the death, on Tuesday.
Berrien County now has 35 cases, including the death, up from the 32 reported Monday. Ten of the positive cases have recovered.
Van Buren County now has seven cases, an increase from four on Monday.
For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will provide updates on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
The Berrien County Health Department will provide updates on its website, www.bchdmi.org, on social media, and at its hotline, 1-800-815-5485.