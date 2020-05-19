Allegan County announces online records searches
ALLEGAN — Allegan County’s roughly 117,000 residents can now search online for public information on marriage licenses, death certificates, and businesses registered as DBAs (Doing Business under Assumed names), County Clerk Bob Genetski announced Monday.
“This is a great new benefit to our customers for several reasons,” Genetski said. “It allows access to these public records 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Researchers can search for free and request to purchase a certified copy online without ever leaving their homes.”
The online database has over 65,000 marriage licenses going back to 1835. Information from over 75,000 death certificates dated 1867 to present is available, and more 21,000 business license details are online.
Genetski noted the site is available online by going to Allegancounty.org and then the Vital Records page. The “Search Death, Marriage & DBA Records Online” link is available at the bottom of that page. From there, one may search for free by clicking “Login as Guest.”
The service will be helpful for people who want to start up a small business and need to see if the name they want is available by conducting a search, according to Genetski. It will also help these doing studying genealogy.
Mobile food pantry coming to Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE — The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be at Stevensville United Methodist Church 5506 Ridge Road, on Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m., the organization announced.
This will be a drive-thru mobile food pantry. Please have your trunk or SUV hatchback space ready for a volunteer to load your food.