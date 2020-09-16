Berrien County recorded 25 new COVID-19 recoveries Tuesday, keeping with a trend of reporting large recovery totals on Tuesdays.
In addition, the county recorded just four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 68 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 89 on Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating five COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. That’s down from seven on Monday and eight last Tuesday.
Van Buren County added four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Cass County added five. No new deaths were recorded in either county.