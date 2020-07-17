Cass County records 7th COVID-19 death
Cass County recorded another COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to seven.
Though cases have been seeming to rise in the county, it recorded just one new case on Thursday.
Van Buren County gained zero new cases on Thursday, after several days of increasing numbers as well. The county still has eight recorded deaths.
Berrien County gained eight new cases and three new recoveries Thursday.
This brings the county’s active case count to about 110. The county still has 60 recorded deaths.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating six COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday afternoon.