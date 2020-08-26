Berrien records 29 COVID-19 recoveries Tuesday
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Berrien County evened back out Tuesday.
Just four new cases and 29 new recoveries were recorded. No new deaths were recorded
The county is now at about 96 active cases, down from 121 on Monday and 103 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating eight COVID-19 patients Tuesday, a jump from three on Monday, but the same as last Tuesday.
Van Buren County added two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and Cass County added five. Neither county recorded any new deaths.
Victim in alleged murder is wife of accused man
SOUTH HAVEN — Randy Halstead of South Haven is in Van Buren County jail after allegedly murdering his wife last week, South Haven police say.
Halstead, 33, was arraigned Friday in Seventh District Court on an open murder charge. Police believe he killed his wife, Kimberly Halstead, who was 48. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2. Few details of the alleged crime have been released to this point.