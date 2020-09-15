Van Buren adds COVID-19 death
Another COVID-19 death was recorded in Van Buren County over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 15.
In addition, the county added 10 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Cass County gained 21 new cases over the weekend. No new deaths were recorded.
Berrien County gained 17 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the Berrien County is at about 89 active COVID-19 cases, down from 93 on Friday and 99 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients Monday morning. That’s down from nine on Friday and the same as last Monday.
Stevensville teen injured in crash
NILES — One person suffered minor injuries when his car hit a tree early Monday morning.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Cates, 17, of Stevensville missed a stop sign at the intersection of Redfield Road and Gumwood Street in Milton Township near Niles due to fog, and hit a tree. It happened at about 7:15 a.m. Monday, police said.
Cates was taken by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He had been wearing a seat belt, police said.
The accident remains under investigation.