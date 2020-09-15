Van Buren adds COVID-19 death

Another COVID-19 death was recorded in Van Buren County over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 15.

In addition, the county added 10 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Cass County gained 21 new cases over the weekend. No new deaths were recorded.

Berrien County gained 17 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.

With deaths and recoveries, the Berrien County is at about 89 active COVID-19 cases, down from 93 on Friday and 99 last Monday.

Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients Monday morning. That’s down from nine on Friday and the same as last Monday.

Stevensville teen injured in crash

NILES — One person suffered minor injuries when his car hit a tree early Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Cates, 17, of Stevensville missed a stop sign at the intersection of Redfield Road and Gumwood Street in Milton Township near Niles due to fog, and hit a tree. It happened at about 7:15 a.m. Monday, police said.

Cates was taken by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He had been wearing a seat belt, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.