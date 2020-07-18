Peace march for BH residents set for Sunday
BENTON HARBOR — The Citizens United Against Violence & Disorder Peace March will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, starting at Broadway Park in Benton Harbor.
The focus of the march is for residents to help bring peace to the city, which has been plagued by late night caravans of cars drag racing and playing loud music.
It is sponsored by the Rev. Maurice McAfee of New Bethel Baptist Church, the Rev. Carlton Lynch of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, the Rev. Taurus Montgomery of Harbor of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, community organizer Trenton Bowens, city Commissioner Sharon Henderson and Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis.
Rep. Griffin announces office hours for Monday
Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, has announced that she will host a series of in-person office hours on Monday, to be held outdoors.
“Our state and community is still in the middle of a very rough time,” said Griffin said, who represents the 66th District. “I look forward to hearing from you as we continue to work through these ongoing challenges.”
Griffin will be available on Monday at the following times and locations:
9-10 a.m. at DDA Park, corner of N Phelps and W St. Mary’s St. in Decatur;
10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lions Park, Mill Race Road in Bangor;
12-1 p.m. at Augustus Haven Park, W Spring St. in Bloomingdale.
No appointments are necessary. Those unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with Griffin may call her office at (517) 373-0839, or email BethGriffin@house.mi.gov.