Grand Junction man
critical after being stabbedGRAND JUNCTION — A 25-year-old Fennville man faces felony assault charges for an alleged stabbing incident late Tuesday evening that left a 30-year-old Grand Junction man in critical condition.
Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11 p.m. to a residence near 55th Street for a report of a man who had been cut with a knife.
The victim, who had been taken to Bronson South Haven Hospital by a personal vehicle, had been cut and stabbed multiple times on his torso, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
The stabbing victim was later transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was listed in critical condition. However, the sheriff’s department stated in their release the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Deputies found the suspect later and took him into custody with assistance from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect was taken to Van Buren County Jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of felonious assault.
Virtual program set on Watervliet paper
WATERVLIET — The North Berrien Historical Museum and the Watervliet District Library have teamed up for a virtual program entitled “Watervliet Paper: A History at Work.”
This local history program will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.
Paper that was made at the Watervliet Paper Mill was used around the nation as catalog covers, labels, wrappers, playing cards, postage stamps, and much more. Utilizing research and artifacts connected to the mill, staff from both the museum and library will deliver a half-hour presentation.
The event can be viewed on the Facebook page of both the North Berrien Historical Museum and Watervliet District Library. Look for the event “Watervliet Paper: A History at Work.”
Contact peter@northberrien history.org with any questions.
Municipal band to release next video performance Sunday
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Municipal Band will release its next virtual performance at noon Sunday on YouTube.
The concert video production opens with the band playing John Williams “Olympic Fanfare and Theme.”
This will be followed by two bassoon duets by Lisa Bubar and Paul Goodman, and a Timpani solo by Marc Churchill.
The video concludes with “The Footlifter March” by Henry Fillmore.
The summer schedule of video releases can be found at www.youtube.com/c/StJoseph MunicipalBand.
The municipal band video productions, coordinated by band director Dr. Donald Moely, will continue through Labor Day. For more details, visit sjcity.com/band.