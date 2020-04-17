Area Agency on Aging launches friendly caller program
ST. JOSEPH — Seniors who may just need someone to talk to so they do not feel isolated or alone have a new program they can take advantage of.
Region IV Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has set up the Friendly Caller Program, where any senior who would like to connect with a friendly person to talk to while sheltering in place during the COVID 19 pandemic can call 408-4332.
During these calls, AAA staff members can provide reassurance, help connect seniors to information regarding services they may need, and mostly, make sure they are not feeling lonely or isolated.
For more information about AAA’s aging and disability programs, call 800-654-2810 or visit www.AreaAgencyonAging.org.
Drives scheduled to collect blood donations
American Red Cross
Noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
Noon-5:45 p.m. April 24, American Legion, 200 W. Linden St., Three Oaks.
Versiti Blood Center
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, classroom B in basement, 400 Medical Park Drive.
2-7 p.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Catholic Church, community room, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor.
Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.