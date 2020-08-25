Berrien adds 54 COVID-19 cases over weekend
Berrien County added 54 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while also recording 19 recoveries.
The county is still at 69 total deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is back up to about 121 active COVID-19 cases. This is up from 86 on Friday and 111 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating three COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, down from four on Friday and six last Monday.
Van Buren County added 40 new COVID-19 cases over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Cass County added 15 new cases during that same time.
Van Buren still has 13 total deaths and Cass has 15.
Fight leads to bizarre fatal crash in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 20-year-old Keeler Township man faces several charges in the death of a 17-year-old Hartford man last Friday under bizarre circumstances.
A news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s department indicates that deputies responded to an assault that led to a traffic crash, which resulted in the death of the 17-year-old. The release went on to state that a fight took place near the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and Springdale Drive in Hartford. Two people fled from the fight and while leaving, the truck collided with a light pole. Police said the fatality occurred because one of the combatants was holding onto the driver’s side window area of the truck and the collision with the light pole pinned him between the truck and the pole, causing his death.
The suspect in the truck was taken into custody and treated at the Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, emergency room for injuries sustained in the fight. In talking with the driver of the vehicle, deputies said it was revealed he had been drinking alcohol. He is being charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.
Man, 27, killed in one-car rollover accident
POKAGON — A 27-year-old Edwardsburg man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Barron Lake Road in Pokagon Township, police said.
Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behkne reports that around 7:35 p.m. his office was called to investigate a one-vehicle crash on Barron Lake Road. The investigation revealed that Aaron Marquardt of Edwardsburg was traveling northbound on Barron Lake and went through a curve and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into a utility pole. After colliding into the pole the vehicle went airborne and rolled multiple times, police said.
Marquardt was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital, but later died of his injuries.
It is unknown if seat belts were worn by Marquardt. This crash remains under investigation.
Assisting agencies include Pokagon Tribal Police, SMCAS Ambulance, Pokagon Fire Department, Howard Township Fire Department, Med flight and AEP.
Police release construction accident victim’s name
SOUTH HAVEN — Police have released the name of the construction worker who died last week when a trench collapsed at a worksite in Casco Township.
His name is Vincent Edward Rasmus, 56, of South Haven. He died last Wednesday while working on a home building project on Lakeshore Drive, overlooking Lake Michigan.
At the time of the collapse, Rasmus, who was employed by deBest Inc., was working on underground utilities approximately 12 feet below ground level at a new construction site, according to a news release from Allegan County Sheriff’s Department. Rasmus had been employed for more than 16 years for deBest Inc.
Workers for deBest on scene were able to remove him from the trench prior to first responder’s arrival. However, by then he had succumbed to his injuries.
Rasmus is survived by three children, five brothers and sisters and five grandchildren.
Funeral services for Rasmus are scheduled Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven.
Fanny pack giveaway Saturday for BHAS students
BENTON HARBOR — Students attending Benton Harbor Area Schools can receive a free fanny pack with school supplies in it during a School Supply Giveaway Drive-Thru event on Saturday.
Students in grades K-12 will receive age appropriate supplies during the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Benton Harbor High School, according to a news release.
The event is sponsored by BHAS, Cornerstone Alliance, Berrien Community Foundation, NBA Player Wilson Chandler, Be Counted Berrien 2020 and the city of Benton Harbor.