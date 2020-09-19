SJ to host parks plan virtual meeting
ST. JOSEPH — The City of St. Joseph Parks & Recreation Department will host an online open house from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 1 to discuss the five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The community is invited to share ideas and suggestions regarding current parks, facilities and recreation programs.
Greg Grothous, deputy director of public works, said the public’s input will be used to help prioritize improvements to be included in the Parks & Recreation Plan update. A link to an online survey will be shared during the meeting and will remain available through October.
To attend the Oct. 1 online open house, visit Zoom.com and use meeting ID 913 6809 0627, with Passcode: Parks.
Visit www.sjcity.com for updates on future meetings related to the five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update.
Free virtual cancer symposium open to providers, public
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Marie Yeager Cancer Center are inviting area providers and the community to gather next week to discuss advancements in cancer diagnosis, treatment, and innovation at the Spectrum Health Cancer Center 2020 Oncology Symposium, according to a news release.
This year’s event will take place virtually from noon until 2 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.
Continuing medical education credits are available for health care providers.
For a complete schedule, or to register, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/oncologysymposium.