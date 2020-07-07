Berrien County sees weekend COVID spike
Berrien County gained 31 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 767.
In the same time, the county only gained four additional recoveries. No new deaths were reported.
The county is now at about 69 active cases, with deaths and recoveries. That’s 27 more than on Thursday and 32 more than last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating two COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.
Cass County gained another COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing its total deaths to six.
The county now has 149 total cases, gaining an additional 12 new cases over the weekend.
With deaths and recoveries, Cass County is at about 58 active cases, 17 more than last Monday.
Van Buren County gained four new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its total cases to 209.
With seven deaths and 143 recoveries as of last week, the county has about 59 active cases, 11 less than last Monday.
EC library to stay in phase 3 of reopening
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire District Library is in phase three of its post-pandemic reopening plan, and has decided to stay there for now.
“We have been discussing our transition to phase four, where we would allow limited access to the building,” Director Ann Greene said in a news release. “However, with the pandemic numbers going up locally, we have decided, for the safety of our staff and the community, to continue with phase three at this time.”
The library is offering curbside service from 1-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday; and 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons can reserve materials from the library’s online catalog, or call 461-6241 to request items.
For more information about the library’s reopening plan, visit www.eauclaire.michlibrary.org.
Fired Up! Art Fair is this weekend in BH
ST. JOSEPH — Water Street Glassworks, 140 Water St., will host Fired Up! Art Fair from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the park across the street from Water Street Glassworks.
The art fair was created for students in the Fired Up! Teen After School Program after this year’s Krasl Art Fair was canceled.
The student artists work all year preparing for the Krasl Art Fair, which provides them an opportunity to sell their art and talk to patrons about the program and their work.
Students will present their work, which includes blown glass, fused glass and jewelry designed with flame-worked glass beads.
Patrons are asked to wear face masks and follow social-distancing recommendations for the art fair.
The students will receive 70 percent of the funds from their sales. Thirty percent will help fund the program.
For more information about the Fired Up! program, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, and videos of students at work, visit waterstreetglassworks.org.