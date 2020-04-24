Additional COVID-19 death reported in
Cass CountyThe Van Buren Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) reported another death from COVID-19 in Cass County on Thursday.
Now each county has two deaths.
Cass and Van Buren counties added no new positive cases from Wednesday. They are at 23 and 35 cases, respectively.
The VBCDHD updates its number of recovered patients on Fridays. So far there 8 recovered in both counties.
In Berrien County there are 189 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 176 presumed positive cases. That’s up from 177 confirmed cases and 171 presumed cases reported Wednesday.
Out of the 189 positive cases, 11 have died and 113 have recovered.
The Berrien County Health Department will hold a press conference via Facebook Live at 12:30 p.m. today. To watch, visit @bchdmi or @spectrumhealthlakeland on Facebook.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Grant benefits local Intercare sites
BANGOR — Intercare Community Health Network, which serves people in Van Buren and Berrien counties, is one of 39 health centers in Michigan selected to receive a grant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Intercare will use its $1.5 million grant to help detect coronavirus, prevent, diagnose and treat for the virus, and also to maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address the public health emergency.
Intercare is using some of the grant funds for its curbside testing site at its Benton Harbor medical facility.
The grant Intercare has received is part of $32.5 million in emergency funding that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded to health centers in Michigan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The 39 health centers, like Intercare, deliver medical care to low-income individuals and families.
Intercare has medical facilities in Bangor, Benton Harbor, Eau Claire and Pullman in Southwest Michigan.
Upcoming blood drives
American Red Cross
- Noon-5:45 p.m. today, American Legion, 200 W. Linden St., Three Oaks.
- Noon-5:45 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 E. U.S. Highway 12, Edwardsburg.
- 9:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Lawrence High School, 650 W. St. Joseph St., Lawrence.
- 11:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Decatur High School, 110 Cedar St., Decatur.
Versiti Blood Center
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
- 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
- Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.