Pullman man killed in Allegan County crash
HOLLAND — A 22-year-old man from Pullman died Tuesday morning from injuries he suffered in a traffic crash.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of 48th Street and Lincoln Road in Fillmore Township, just south of Holland, according to a news release issued by the department.
Deputies say the crash occurred when the victim failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on Lincoln Road.
The accident victim died on scene from injuries. His name was not immediately released. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Fatal crash on M-63 north of BH
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police reported Tuesday afternoon that one person was killed in a crash on M-63 near Paw Paw Avenue, north of Benton Harbor.
The road was closed in both directions as police investigated the accident. Police reported that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. People who drove by the crash afterwards reported that it looked like two vehicles had hit head-on. No other details were available at press time.