Man walks away from train, car collision
NILES — A car collided with the Amtrak train going around 90 mph on Wednesday around 7 p.m. near Niles, according to state police from the Niles post.
The collision occurred on the tracks that cross over Mayflower Road north of U.S 12, near JD’s Truck Stop, police said.
The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, a 2000 Cadillac El Dorado, was traveling northbound on Mayflower when he attempted to drive around the stop arms, disregarding the train crossing signals and warning alarms. At the same time, the train was headed eastbound from Chicago. Unable to completely brake before the collision, police said the train ultimately came to a stop approximately a quarter mile from the initial point of the crash.
Emergency responders determined that the driver of the vehicle had fled, though he was later located and identified at a local hospital.
The driver, 36, is from Berrien County. The man, who was not identified, only sustained minor injuries. He was issued two citations, for leaving the scene of a crash and disregarding train crossing signals.
State police were assisted at the scene by Amtrak police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, SMCAS Ambulance and Buchanan Township Fire Department.
Cass County adds 3 COVID-19 deaths
Three more COVID-19 deaths were recorded for Cass County Thursday, according to state data.
This brings the county’s death toll to 20.
In addition Thursday, Cass County added seven new COVID-19 cases and Van Buren County added 11. No new deaths were recorded in Van Buren County.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release an updated tally of recovered individuals today at https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Berrien County added 24 new COVID-19 cases and seven new recoveries Thursday. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 149 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 132 on Wednesday and 79 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had 13 positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital Thursday morning. That’s one more than on Wednesday and the same as last Thursday.