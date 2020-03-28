Berrien COVID-19 cases now at 18
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County jumped to 18 on Friday, up from 11 reported Thursday.
Van Buren County now has three positive cases, and Cass County still has one, according to numbers released by the state Friday afternoon.
Health officials have said the numbers could be much higher because only those with serious symptoms are being tested as the number of tests is limited.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will provide updates on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
The Berrien County Health Department will provide updates on its website, www.bchdmi.org, on social media, and at its hotline, 1-800-815-5485.
Chimney issue leads to roof damage
STEVENSVILLE — Damage to a house in Stevensville after fire ripped through the roof is estimated to be between $150,000 and $175,000, according to Lincoln Township Fire Department Chief Brandon Chiarello.
Firefighters were called at 1:48 a.m. Friday to the house at 5230 Ridge Road, and arrived at 1:53 a.m. to find flames shooting through the roof. Chiarello said firefighters stretched a hose through the garage door while others made access to the roof. The fire was contained mainly to the roof and attic space of the residence, and was under control at about 2:18 a.m., Chiarello said.
Crews remained on the scene to search for hot spots, he said. The name of the homeowner was not released.
Chiarello said the cause of the fire was determined to be issues with the chimney.
Lincoln Township firefighters were assisted by Royalton Township Fire Department, St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, Lincoln Township police and Medic 1.