No details offered in Watson agreement
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners on Thursday approved “Proposal A” after coming out of a closed session, where they had discussed the ongoing legal matter with former City Manager Darwin Watson.
No explanation of the proposal was given at the public meeting (held online), and Mayor Marcus Muhammad would not say after the meeting what the proposal entails.
Watson, 52, was fired by city commissioners last July and brought back the next day by Muhammad as the city’s public works and utilities director, and as the chief of staff to the mayor. But that chief of staff position ended later that week when city commissioners hired Ellis Mitchell as the new city manager. In August, Mitchell terminated Watson, ending Watson’s 23-year career with the city.
Watson and the city commission have been in arbitration since October. Because no details were released, it is unknown if the issue is resolved.
Watson also declined to comment.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Berrien
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 80 Thursday in Berrien County, up from 72 reported Wednesday.
The Berrien County Health Department reports that 44 of the positive cases have recovered. The county still has two recorded deaths.
Van Buren County stayed steady at 18 positive cases Thursday, and Cass County added just one case, now sitting at 10 positive cases. Each county still has one death.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.