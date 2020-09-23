Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise Tuesday
Berrien County recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The county added 14 recoveries over Monday and Tuesday. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 107 active cases. That’s up from 82 on Friday and 68 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. That’s up from five on Monday and five last Tuesday.
Van Buren County added no new COVID-19 cases or deaths Tuesday. Cass County recorded four new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services opened a new Neighborhood COVID-19 testing site in Benton Harbor on Tuesday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1105 E. Main St.
The site will offer saliva testing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Appointments are encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1”, or online at michigan.gov/coronavirustest.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but registration is advised.
Andrews’ Center for Wellness reopens
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Andreasen Center for Wellness at Andrews University is open for the first time since March.
The partial reopening allows for the upper and lower fitness floors, as well as the courtyard, to be available for use. The Healing Oasis will remain closed for the time being, though the pool is projected to open in the near future following final safety preparations.
Members are required to make a reservation on the center’s app to access the fitness area. Masks are required at all times inside and visitors will be subject to a new screening process.
Memberships will remain paused until an individual requests reactivation of their account. However, on Nov. 2, all memberships that have not been reactivated will become active.
The center will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays. The center will also continue to offer outdoor exercise classes.