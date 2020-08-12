Berrien County records 66th COVID-19 death
Another person in Berrien County has died from COVID-19.
The additional death reported Tuesday brings the county’s death toll to 66. This is the first COVID-19 death reported in more than a week.
In addition Tuesday, the county added six new cases and 21 new recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 87 active COVID-19 cases, down from 103 on Monday and up from 72 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 12 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, the same as on Monday and up from 10 last Tuesday.
Cass County recorded six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Van Buren County recorded three. Cass County is still at 13 deaths and Van Buren is still at 10.
Library, museum to co-host program on Glad-Peach Festival
COLOMA — Coloma Public Library and North Berrien Historical Museum will co-host a virtual program about the Glad-Peach Festival on Aug. 18.
2020 would have marked the 53rd annual Glad-Peach Festival in Coloma. In lieu of this year’s event, the library and museum will team up to present “Growing History: The Glad-Peach Festival.”
The virtual program on the history of the festival can be streamed via Facebook starting at 7 p.m. Find the stream on the library’s and museum’s Facebook pages.
Although the festival’s current committee was organized in 1967, its origins date back to the years immediately following World War II, according to a news release. Utilizing artifacts, photographs and research, staff members from both organizations will present an informative program covering the history of the festival, along with highlights from throughout the years.
For more information, email peter@northberrienhistory.org.
Arts and culture social justice meetings set
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph city commissioners recently hosted a series of discussions seeking input on how to promote social justice in the Twin Cities.
As a result, the Krasl Art Center, with the support of Commissioner Peggy Getty, has invited the public to participate in a focused dialogue around the arts and culture in the Twin Cities, and the role the sector can play in supporting, advocating and being a resource for social justice movement and action.
The group will meet via Zoom to gather the information. Meetings will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:40 p.m. Aug. 27.
Join the meeting by: Visiting zoom.us/join from your computer, tablet or smartphone; or calling 312-626-6799 or 877-853-5247 (toll free) from a telephone.
The meeting ID is 935 0671 6570, and the password is 050748.