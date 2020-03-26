State still approving recreational marijuana licenses
Several facilities in Southwest Michigan have been approved to sell recreational marijuana in the past week despite the state government focused on the coronavirus emergency.
Zen Leaf, along East Front Street in Buchanan, and Green Stem Provisioning, along South 11th Street in Niles, have had their marijuana retailer licenses approved through March 2021.
The Buchanan location has also been approved for home delivery.
In addition, Med+Leaf in Hartford has been pre-approved by the state for recreational sales. The city just needs to finalize its ordinance.
Conservation district reschedules fundraiser
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Conservation District has rescheduled the dates for ordering and picking up items from its annual tree and shrub seedling fundraiser.
Orders are now being accepted until May 1. Orders may be placed at www.berriencd.org or order forms can be printed from the website and mailed to Berrien Conservation District, 3334 Edgewood Road, Berrien Springs, MI 49103.
A variety of bare root seedlings of evergreens, deciduous trees, shrubs, and fruit trees are being offered, along with strawberry and raspberry plants. Rain barrels and composters are also available. Quantities are limited.
Pickup times are noon to 8 p.m. May 15 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds, 9122 US Hwy. 31, Berrien Springs.
Some Lakeland hours change due to outbreak
ST. JOSEPH — Starting today, the hours of operation for Spectrum Health Lakeland outpatient imaging and laboratory testing services will change. They will now be Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeland Center for Outpatient Services, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Lakeland Hospital Niles, and Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
The Center for Outpatient Services will now be closed on Saturdays. The outpatient laboratory at both Lakeland Hospital Niles and Lakeland Hospital Watervliet will also be closed on Saturdays. For emergent weekend service for laboratory or X-rays, patients should visit Lakeland Hospital Niles or Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and check in through the emergency department admitting desk.
Additionally, walk-in visits for laboratory and X-rays are no longer available. All routine X-ray and laboratory services at Lakeland locations will now need to be scheduled through central scheduling by calling 269-556-2810