Fire out quickly in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR — A fire at a house in Benton Harbor early Thursday morning was put out by firefighters in about 10 minutes.
Michael Phelps, deputy director of fire services for the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, said the department was called at 5:45 a.m. to a house at 1235 Ogden Ave. after a neighbor smelled smoke.
He said the house was unoccupied and he did not have the homeowner’s name readily available. Phelps said the fire appears to have started in a closet, but the cause remains under investigation.
Benton Harbor firefighters were assisted by the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, Phelps said. No one was injured.
Van Buren scales back court hours
PAW PAW — Van Buren County courts will remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, but hours of operation are being scaled back.
Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley announced Thursday that courts will only be open to conduct essential functions between the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The limited days and hours will last through April 13.
All other matters will be adjourned or addressed as outlined in the court’s emergency operations plan. Normal operations will resume at 8:30 a.m., April 14 pending further updates.
While buildings will be closed to the general public, filings can be made by mail, email, fax or placed in the drop box located near the entrance of court facilities.
“Whether it is working remotely from home or using technology to conduct hearings, Van Buren County Courts have adapted to continue to serve our community,” Court Administrator Frank Hardester said in a news release.