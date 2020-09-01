Recoveries top new COVID-19 cases over weekend
Berrien County added 24 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new recoveries over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county is still at 70 COVID-19 deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county has about 89 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 121 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating eight COVID-19 patients Monday morning. That’s up from three last Monday.
Van Buren County added one COVID-19 death over the weekend. This brings the county’s death toll to 14.
In addition, the county added 33 new COVID-19 cases over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Cass County is still at 16 COVID-19 deaths. The county added 11 new cases over the four days.
Man rescued Saturday off South Haven's South Beach
SOUTH HAVEN — A first responder from South Haven Area Emergency Services and several bystanders rescued a man from Lake Michigan early Saturday afternoon, after he tried to rescue a woman who had apparently been swept off the South Pier and into the water near South Beach.
First responders were dispatched at 1:50 p.m. to the beach, according to a news release from SHAES. Witnesses told them what had happened and that the woman was able to reach the beach. A SHAES responder who was in the vicinity of South Beach at the time, put on his water rescue equipment and with the help of good Samaritans, found the man and brought him to shore.
“He was doing beach flag duty and had decided to remain at South Beach for awhile,” said Tom Renner, a volunteer who handles publicity for SHAES. After the man was rescued, he was taken to Bronson South Haven Hospital. The woman and first responder from SHAES were also taken to the hospital for observation.
The National Weather Service had posted a warning at South Beach at the time of the incident and red warnings flags were posted. However, people were still going into the water and walking on the piers.