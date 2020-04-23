Hartford combines three months of meetings
HARTFORD — The Hartford City Commission has rescheduled its March and April meetings to take place with its May meeting.
The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 11 at City Hall 19 W. Main St., Hartford.
The original May meeting, set for May 18, has been canceled.
In the meeting notice, Hartford officials say that council members will observe social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so there will be a limited amount of space available in the council room.
“If you are planning to attend, please be mindful of public safety and send one spokesperson per family or organization if possible. Department Heads will be excused from this meeting,” the notice reads.
The city commission is expected to do the final reading of, and approve, its recreational marijuana ordinance.
Final concert canceled
SOUTH HAVEN — The last concert scheduled for the 2020 South Haven Performance Series has been canceled.
The entire 2020 series now has been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past few years, the series has collaborated with the Irving S. Gilmore Keyboard Festival, but this year’s festival has been canceled. Gilmore Young Artist Misha Galant was supposed to perform in South Haven on Friday.
In spite of the cancellation, there will be a virtual version of the Gilmore Keyboard Festival. The keyboard performances will begin online on Saturday at www.thegilmore.org. Galant will perform at 4 p.m. May 2.
For more information about the South Haven Performance Series visit southhavenperformanceseries.org.
Acorn presents virtual show with psychic
THREE OAKS — Canadian psychic/medium Jay Lane will make a virtual tour stop at The Acorn Theater at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
During the two-hour show, Lane will speak to as many people as she can. Her purpose is to spend time with, and pay special attention to, her guests, providing hope and closure.
She will discuss how she communicates with the other side, and will demonstrate readings for viewers from family and friends in the spirit world.
Attendees must be at least 18 years old.
Once attendees purchase their tickets, they will receive a confirmation email outlining the details and instructions for the virtual meeting within a few days. They will receive another email on Tuesday.
Tickets are $20, and are available online at www.acornlive.org.