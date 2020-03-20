Agency on aging keeps info line open
ST. JOSEPH — Though the the Region IV Area on Aging has closed its campuses to the public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, its info line remains open.
The line, at 800-654-2810, is fully staffed with aging and disability experts ready to answer questions and connect people to resources.
For more information about the Area Agency on Aging, visit areaagencyonaging.org.
BH rotary sets grant application deadline
BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotary Foundation has set a deadline of April 8 for people to submit grant applications.
The foundation is looking for projects which focus on the youth of Benton Harbor and target literacy, numeracy, leadership development, or personal development.
The grants are usually for $500, but the grant amount is based a combination of the project details and available funds, according to the foundation.
Organizations that have been awarded grants in the past may only apply if their project is complete and the grant report has been submitted. In addition, organizations are limited to one application per cycle.
To download the grant application, visit www.bhsunriserotary.org, click the Grants/Foundation button on the menu bar and select 2020 Grant Application.
Meijer to close at night; offer special shopping hours
Meijer officials announced Thursday that Meijer will begin closing its stores at 10 p.m. daily, beginning today.
Meijer said it will now close overnight to give employees more time to clean store sand restock shelves. Stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The retailer said it will also offer special morning shopping hours on specific days for different groups of people, including senior citizens, essential service workers and its own team members.
Senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions can shop at Meijer from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Essential service workers and Meijer team members can shop from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.