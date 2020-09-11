Roadwork set to begin next week on CR 388
SOUTH HAVEN — Work is set to begin next week to repave a section of County Road 388 in South Haven and Geneva townships.
The 4.5-mile section is from County Road 689 in South Haven Township to 62nd Street in Geneva Township.
Milling is scheduled to begin Sept. 16 and will take 3-4 days to complete, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Road Commission. Once that is finished, paving will begin. The road commission estimates it will begin Sept. 21 and take 3-4 days to complete, weather permitting.
The road commission does not plan to set up detours. Flagging operations, however, will be in place to keep traffic open and moving. So there may be minor delays.
Once the repaving of CR 388 between CR 689 and 62nd Street is complete, the road commission plans to turn its attention to improving a second section of the road from Grand Junction to the Bloomingdale Township line. However, a start date for the project has not yet been announced.
COVID-19 numbers hold steady
Berrien County added 10 new COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries Thursday.
No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 81 active COVID-19 cases, that’s up from about 65 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning. That’s up from eight on Wednesday and eight last Thursday.
Van Buren County recorded four new cases Thursday, while Cass County recorded three.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release an updated tally of recovered individuals today at vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.