Cass records eighth COVID-19 death
Cass County recorded another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing its death toll to eight.
In addition, the county recorded one new COVID-19 case, bringing its cumulative total to 211 cases. As of last week, 104 people had recovered.
Van Buren County recorded two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its cumulative total to 279 cases. As of last week, 185 people had recovered. The county still has eight deaths.
Berrien County recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but with an additional 31 recoveries.
This brings Berrien County’s active cases to about 151, down from 166 on Monday. The county still has 60 deaths.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, the same as on Monday.
Watervliet schools set town hall meetings
WATERVLIET — The Watervliet Public Schools community will get a chance to learn about and weigh in on the district’s COVID-19 reopening plan during two virtual town hall meetings this week.
The meetings are set for 7-8:30 p.m. tonight and 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. A link for joining the town hall will be posted on the district website, www.watervlietps.org, and the district Facebook pages about an hour before the start of the meetings.
The meetings will include a link for submitting questions for the district’s administrative team.
The draft reopening plan is posted on the district’s website.