Twin City Players cancels rest of season
ST. JOSEPH — Two shows that had been set to be put on by the Twin City Players this season have been canceled.
The cancellation, due to recommendations to reduce social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, includes “The Women of Lockerbie,” which had originally been postponed, and “Fun Home,” which was to run June 5 to June 28.
“While this is a difficult decision, it comes out of our commitment to put the health and safety of our patrons, staff and members first,” TCP Board President Kraig Kirkdorfer said in a news release.
TCP is in the process of contacting ticket holders and season flex pass holders.
The theater still plans to open its 2020-21 season in September.
For more information or to donate to the theater, visit www.twincityplayers.org.
Hartford Strawberry Festival canceled
HARTFORD — For years, the Hartford Strawberry Festival has filled Ely Park and downtown Hartford the second weekend in June.
On Tuesday, the Strawberry Festival Committee made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the growing concerns over the coronavirus.
For more information about the Hartford Strawberry Festival, visit www.facebook.com/HartfordStrawberryFest.
TCATA bus is open for essential trips
BENTON HARBOR — The Twin Cities Area Transportation Authority is asking riders to use the bus service only when absolutely necessary.
Essential trips include picking up food or prescriptions, traveling to emergency medical appointments not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, or going to work as an essential service provider.
People who are sick or showing signs of respiratory illness should not take the bus. Instead, they should call their health care provider.
More information can be found at www.mywaythere .org, or by calling 927-2268.
One arrested after chase through Lawrence
LAWRENCE — A 27-year-old Lawrence woman was arrested Monday night after police say she led them on a chase through Lawrence.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that a deputy witnessed a vehicle traveling westbound on Red Arrow Highway just before midnight traveling 90 mph in a marked 55-mph zone.
The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle traveling on St. Joseph Street, south onto Blackman Street, west onto James Street, south onto Paw Paw Street, and finally east onto South Street.
Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Hartford man, was apprehended after a short pursuit on foot.
The woman driver was later located, by an anonymous call, inside of an apartment at the South Street Apartments. She was arrested and will be charged with fleeing/eluding. She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
The passenger is expected to be charged with resisting and obstructing lawful orders from the deputy.