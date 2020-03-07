Malcolm Turnbull presentation postponed
BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan announced Friday that its next speaker presentation is postponed.
Former Australian Prime Minister will not speak to the club on March 18 at the Mendel Center due to the the unfolding global situation surrounding the coronavirus and travel advisories.
The Mendel Center is working to reschedule as soon as possible and will notify ticket holders when more details and a new date are available. There is nothing ticket holders need to do in the meantime.
The postponement also applies to the pre-speaker dinner and discussion event scheduled for the same evening.
4-H club announces cat show
PAW PAW — The Young Explorers 4-H Club has announce that it will hold an indoor Cat Show on March 14, 2020, at the Van Buren County Building, 801 Hazen St., Paw Paw.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and include categories for breed class, showmanship, cage decoration, cat entrepreneur project, and cattitude (a cat form of agility).
Local cat rescues will be on-site and adoptable cats will compete in the best ‘foster cat’ division. Adults may also enter and show their cats. There is no admission charge for the public.
For more information, contact Denise Noble at 303-5407.
Benton Harbor City Commission sets special meeting
BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor City Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to grant four medical marijuana provisioning center licenses.
The city has received 11 applications for four licenses. It has interviewed each of the applicants, and will vote on granting licenses at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 200 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor.