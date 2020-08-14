Berrien County records another COVID-19 death
Berrien County has now had 67 people die from COVID-19 after another death was reported Thursday.
The latest death the county recorded was on Tuesday.
In addition Thursday, the county recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 84 active cases, up from 83 on Wednesday and down from 94 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 11 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning, down from 13 on Wednesday and the same as last Thursday.
Van Buren County added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a large single-day total for a smaller county.
Cass County added four new cases Thursday. Neither county recorded any new deaths.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will update its number of recovered individuals today on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.
Most power now restored after Monday storm
Indiana Michigan Power has restored power to about 98 percent of the rough 52,000 customers who lost service during Monday’s storm.
I&M reported in a news release Thursday that it expects to restore power to all who lost service by 11 p.m. today. Power to most customers will be restored before then.
About 270 customers in the eastern Benton Township/western Bainbridge Township area were still without power on Thursday afternoon, according to the utility’s outage map.
As of Thursday morning, about 1,450 customers remained without power in the rural parts of Benton Harbor. Many of those involved single customers in rural areas, according to I&M.
See the location and status of power outages using the outage map at IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap.