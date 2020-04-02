Hassel murder to be featured tonight on Oxygen
ST. JOSEPH — The 2018 New Year’s Eve murder of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III in St. Joseph Township will be featured tonight on the Oxygen cable network.
It is the eighth episode of the 13th season of “Killer Couples.”
On Dec. 31, 2018, 22-year-old Hassel was gunned down outside his father’s house on Colfax Avenue while staying there on holiday leave with his wife, Kemia, and their baby, Tyrone Hassle IV. An investigation resulted in the arrest and conviction of his wife and her then-lover, Jeremy Cuellar, for the murder. Kemia Hassel and Cueller were both also in the U.S. Army.
Kemia Hassel was found guilty by a Berrien County Jury last July and is serving a sentence of life without parole for first-degree premeditated murder. Cuellar pleaded guilty later in July to second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 65 years.
Performance Series cancels first show
SOUTH HAVEN — The first concert of the 2020 South Haven Performance Series has been canceled to help contain the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
The concert, scheduled for April 24, was to be presented through the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, which has canceled its entire 2020 season. Gilmore International Piano Competition Young Artist Misha Galant was to perform in South Haven.
A decision on the future of other 2020 concerts will be made in the coming weeks, according to the release.
For other planned dates, or for more information, visit southhavenperformance series.org.
Driver seriously injured after hitting tree
WATERVLIET — One man was injured Tuesday after his vehicle veered off Carmody Road west of M-140 and hit a tree, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisted by several departments.
The accident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Upon arrival deputies found that a silver, four-door Buick that was eastbound on Carmody had ran off the road and collided with two large trees before coming to rest in the ditch area on the south side of the road. The driver, William Belter, 37, of Bainbridge Township was taken to Watervliet Hospital, then airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for possible life-threatening injuries.
This collision remains under investigation by the Berrien County Accident Investigation Team.
Baroda Twp., village announce procedures
BARODA — After discussion with Michiana Recycling and the Baroda Township Board, it has been decided to postpone Large Trash Day that was scheduled for April 9, until further notice, according to a news release.
Regular trash pickup will remain and is now scheduled every Friday instead of Thursday.
In addition, Hess Park and Pavilion rentals are closed/cancelled until further notice. Also closed are Baroda Township Hall and hall rentals until further notice. The Municipal Building will remain closed until April 30, or until orders are lifted to reopen to the public.
Baroda Township will hold its board meeting on April 20 via Zoom Meetings. For details and instructions to join in, residents should follow the townships website/Facebook page closer to the date. For further information, contact the Municipal Building (422-2300), or email barodaclerk@gmail.com.
Baroda Village likewise will follow suit with closures, according to the release. Residents should check the Facebook and village website for updates. The village will be checking the drop box for water payments and will be checking email and voicemail daily. The April council and planning commission meetings have been cancelled. For further information, call the village clear at 422-1779, or email: clerk@barodavillage.org.
LaSata announces drawing contest for kids
LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata announced Wednesday a new drawing contest open to all schoolchildren in the 21st Senate District to submit a drawing of their favorite Michigan landmark, according to a news release.
“With our kids stuck at home because of the stay at home order, it has been a challenge to keep them engaged in educational enrichment activities,” said LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township. “I hope that this drawing contest will inspire students to exhibit their talents and learn more about our great state and its landmarks.”
The contest is open from April 6 through April 24. Only electronic submissions will be accepted, and the drawings should be emailed to SenKLaSata@senate.michigan.gov. All submissions should include the name, grade and hometown of the participant, as well as a parent’s or guardian’s name and phone number.
Questions about the contest should be directed to the above email address, or by phone at 517-373-6960.