Tuesday sees few additional COVID-19 cases
Berrien County added 10 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative case count up to 411 cases.
The county saw a bigger jump in the number of recovered, from 227 reported Monday to 258 reported Tuesday.
With 25 deaths and the 258 recovered, the county now has 128 active cases.
The county added five presumed positive cases, bringing the total to 180.
Van Buren and Cass counties each added one additional case over Monday, bringing Van Buren up to 94 cases and Cass County up to 43. Van Buren remains at four deaths, 26 recovered, and Cass at two deaths, 18 recovered.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
High school seniors can apply for United Way scholarships
ST. JOSEPH — United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking nominations for the Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award.
The award recognizes one self-nominated winner from each area county, Berrien, Cass and Van Buren, who has demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism through innovation, dedication and advocacy for community improvement throughout their high school career.
Winners will be recognized in the fall of 2020. Each winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship made out to their college on their behalf. Only current high school seniors are eligible to apply.
Applications are due by May 31 and can be found at uwsm.org/ nominate-a-volunteer.