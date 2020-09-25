Benton Harbor fire department gets grants
BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety recently received a $2,000 grant from FM Global for fire prevention and education, and a $2,000 grant from Michigan Gas to increase firefighting capabilities.
Deputy Public Safety Director Michael Phelps said the grant from FM Global was used to buy an iPad for the fire marshal to use to take pictures and complete drawings while investigating fire scenes and conducting inspections, and to buy fire prevention materials to distribute at schools and community events.
The money from Michigan Gas was used to buy two high rise tool kits, enabling the fire department to be more efficient in the application of water, increasing safety for residents and firefighters at the many high rise buildings in the city.
“The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is continually working to improve the way we provide services to the citizens and visitors of the city of Benton Harbor,” Phelps said.
Thursday COVID-19 update
Berrien County added seven new COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries Thursday. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 98 active COVID-19 cases. That’s nearly the same as Wednesday and up from 83 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating five COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. That’s down from seven on Wednesday and up from two last Thursday.
Van Buren County recorded four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Cass County recorded 10. New new COVID-19 deaths were reported in either county.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release an updated tally of recovered individuals today at https:// vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Covert Twp. treasurer runs as a write-in candidate
COVERT — After losing to challenger Barbara Rose in the August primary, Covert Township Treasurer Wednesday Pritchard plans to run against Rose as a write-in candidate in November’s general election.
Pritchard, 48, has been serving as treasurer for the past year after the township board appointed her to the position when long-time Treasurer Marilyn Rendell retired. Before that, she served as deputy treasurer for 2 1/2 years.
Rose, 72, previously served as township supervisor from 2008 to 2016.
Rose defeated Pritchard, 180-143, in the August primary.