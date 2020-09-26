Man shot during robbery
BENTON TOWNSHIP — A Benton Township man who was being treated at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph Thursday told police that he was shot during a robbery.
Police were called to the hospital at 9:08 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. The victim, whose name is not being released, is 35 and from Benton Township, according to a press release issued by Detective/Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach.
The victim told police he was walking on Highland Avenue near Cornelia Street when two men came from behind a bush, with one of them brandishing a gun.
The victim said there was a short struggle between the three, the gun went off and he was shot. He told police the men took money from him and fled to the east. Tiefenbach said police are not disclosing the amount of money that was taken from the man.
Police are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department, 925-1135, or Crime Stoppers, 800-342-STOP.
Two charged in drug busts
BENTON HARBOR — Two people were arrested Friday after police acted on two narcotics search warrants in Benton Harbor.
Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team, along with members of the Berrien County Sheriff’s TRU Team, Benton Harbor Public Safety Department and Michigan State Police first went to a house in the 1000 block of Pearl Street in Benton Harbor.
Police said that during a search of the home they found crack cocaine packaged for sale and distribution, a Glock pistol and other evidence of drug sales.
John Parson, 58, was taken to the Berrien County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, second offense; felony firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon; and maintaining a drug house, second offense.
The second search warrant was for a house in the 1100 block of LaVette Street, where police said they found crack cocaine and other items related to the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Miriam Parson, 57, was taken to the Berrien County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, second offense; and maintaining a drug house, second offense.