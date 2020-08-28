I&M crews to help in wake of hurricane
Indiana Michigan Power is sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist with the restoration of power following the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.
Crews left their respective I&M Service Centers early Thursday to travel as far as Mississippi and Arkansas and will be prepared to deploy Friday morning. The sites where they will work have not yet been determined.
I&M will provide mutual assistance to Southwestern Electric Power Co., which serves parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas.
SWEPCO crews and contractors provided mutual assistance to I&M the week of Aug. 10 after a derecho caused widespread power outages in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana.
Berrien sees another COVID-19 death
Berrien County added 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while also recording 15 recoveries and another coronavirus-related death.
The county is now at 70 total deaths. Since the county began tracking COVID-19 cases, there have been 1,397 confirmed cases and 1,240 recoveries.
Van Buren County added three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Cass County also added three new cases during that same time.
Van Buren still has 13 total deaths, while Cass saw its death total rise to 16.