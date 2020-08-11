2 motorcyclists hospitalized after crash
CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on Marcellus Highway near Finch Road on Saturday.
The crash occurred in Marcellus Township, shortly after 9 p.m.
Emergency responders were called to the scene after Three Rivers resident Christopher Hoeppner, 21, pulled out of a driveway onto Marcellus Highway in front of a motorcyclist traveling westbound.
Dowagiac resident Olivia Hines, 25, and Marcellus resident Jordan Hawkins, 28, were traveling westbound when they collided into Hoeppner’s pickup truck, ejecting them from the motorcycle.
Hawkins and Hines were transported by ambulance and Aircare to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Police said Hoeppner was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the crash. Police said helmets were not worn by Hawkins or Hines.
The crash remains under investigation.
Deer takes down motorcyclist
CASSOPOLIS — A Niles resident was found injured Sunday following a motorcycle crash.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, responders found 67-year-old Michal Runnels near Indian Lake Road and Smith Lake Street in Pokagon Township.
Police said Runnels was traveling northbound on Indian Lake Road. Runnels told police that a deer had run out in front of him and caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.
Runnels and the motorcycle came to a stop off the roadway when a passerby assisted with getting the bike off of Runnels. He was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for minor injuries.
Police said Runnels was wearing a helmet and protective gear. Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.
Weekend COVID-19 update
Berrien County added 28 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while adding 24 recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.
To compare, the county added 24 new cases and 18 new recoveries last weekend.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 103 active cases, up from 99 on Friday and up from 94 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 12 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, down from 13 on Friday and up from 10 last Monday.
Van Buren County added 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Cass County added nine. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
For more local COVID-19 data and information, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, or www.vbcass dhd.org/covid-19/.